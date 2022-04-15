UNMC, Nebraska Extension announce hazardous occupations safety courses and hands-on events for teens

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced plans for the annual “tractor safety” training courses scheduled at six sites across Nebraska in late May and early June. Students will complete the first day of the course either by attending a hands-on event at one of two locations or online through the eXtension Foundation Campus website. The hands-on events will take place May 24 in North Platte, and May 26 in Grand Island. After successfully completing the hands-on event or the online course, and testing, the required driving test will be offered at six locations across Nebraska May 25 through June 10, 2022.

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for the certification course. Students under age 14 are not eligible for certification but the hands-on events are open to everyone in the community. Children under 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment.

AVOID HAZARDS

Susan Harris, University of Nebraska Extension educator, reports that a common cause of agricultural-related injuries and deaths in Nebraska is overturned tractors and ATVs. She emphasized that this course is designed to train students how to avoid these incidents as well as many other hazards on the farm and ranch.

The hands-on event and the online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent instructions, materials, course paperwork and a link to the online course if they will not be attending one of the two hands-on events.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test and equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. Instructors will also offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles, and other off-road vehicles.

Instructors for the course are members of the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health: Aaron Yoder, Ellen Duysen and Risto Rautiainen; and Nebraska Extension educators Randy Saner, Ron Seymour and John Thomas.

The cost of the course is $25 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), and supplies. Payment will be made at the time of the driving exam. Only checks and cash can be accepted.

Hands-on training, driving dates, site locations, and site coordinator contact information is below:

Hands-On Safety Days

May 24 – Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Rd., North Platte

Contacts: Randy Saner randy.saner@unl.edu and Vicki Neidhardt (308) 532-2683, vicki.neidhardt@unl.edu

May 26 – Raising Nebraska, 501 East Fonner Park Rd., Grand Island

Contact: Sarah Polak, (308) 385-3967, spolak2@unl.edu

Tractor Driving Days

May 25 – Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Rd., North Platte

Contacts: Randy Saner randy.saner@unl.edu and Vicki Neidhardt (308) 532-2683, vicki.neidhardt@unl.edu

June 6 – Akrs Equipment, 49110 US Hwy. 20 in O’Neill

Contact: Debra Walnofer, (402) 336-2760, dwalnofer2@unl.edu

June 7 – Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail #8500 in Gering

Contact: Stacy Brown, (308) 632-1480, sbrown7@unl.edu

June 8 – AKRS Equipment, 44098 Hwy. 2, Broken Bow (Todd Sutherland)

Contact: Denise Daake, (308) 872-6831, denise.daake@unl.edu

June 9 – Adams County Extension, 2975 South Baltimore Ave, Hastings

Contact: Ron Seymour ron.seymour@unl.edu and Twila Bankson 402-461-7209, twila.bankson@unl.edu

June 10 – Cass County Fairgrounds, 8400 144th St, Weeping Water

Contact: Sandy Prall, 402.267.2205, sprall2@unl.edu

If you have questions please contact the administrator listed above at your driving site, or contact Ellen Duysen ellen.duysen@unmc.edu .

To register visit https://cvent.me/44ExVl