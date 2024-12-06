Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

Have you felt that you were invisible in the eyes of others?

A few years ago when the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern railroad wanted to build a new railway line just one-half mile from our ranch home, there were many odd things implied on behalf of the railroad in the Environmental Impact Statement. There is some mandated measurement as to how many ears would be affected by the noisy railroad. Therefore the EIS had a category called noise receptors. That is, how many people would be affected by the noise. Because we are in a lightly populated region our area listed the number of noise receptors as zero. Really. As if we didn’t exist. And if we didn’t exist, why were we fighting this incursion onto our private land?

The EIS went on to address businesses and the impact on them. Odd though that farms and ranches along the line were seemingly not considered businesses in the report. These are not hobby farms, nor five-acre ranchettes with horses to complete the landscape. These are verifiable diversified agricultural operations with millions of dollars of production annually, yet somehow, the railroad didn’t consider them businesses.

The latest insult came not from a railroad but from a TV network, A&E. After three seasons the network did not renew the show Longmire which had a verified following of 6 million fans. A&E is quoted as having put the kibosh on the program because the median Longmire fan is 60 years old, A&E’s and Madison Avenue’s preferred demographics are ages 18-49. So it deemed those over 49 years of age as unimportant.

Never mind that Longmire was the highest scripted program that has ever been shown on A&E. Longmire is based upon books written by Craig Johnson, Ucross, Wy., population 21. The programs are loosely based and contain many variances from the books which are modern day stories about a sheriff in a fictional Wyoming county, Absaroka.

For some reason A&E thinks their “reality shows” are more interesting than Longmire. If A&E was truly interested in reality, why don’t they take their show on the road to Afghanistan. That is reality! The show was picked up by Netflix which just announced Longmire will not be shown after the first of the year.

Jeanne Robertson a dynamic speaker who was Miss North Carolina in 1963 told additional “invisible” stories. You can still find her clips on YouTube. In addition to her laugh out loud presentations, her other claim to fame is since she was 13 years old she had been 6 feet 2 inches tall. In some of her talks she mentions how store clerks would address her mother as though Jeanne wasn’t standing there and couldn’t hear her. The same thing happens with people in wheelchairs or to elderly people. Sometimes they are just talked around, not talked to.

Each of these instances give me pause and remind me to be more aware of those who count, which is actually anyone who exists.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist whose internet latchstring is out at http://www.peggysanders.com .