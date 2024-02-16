Unpacking the carbon credit conundrum

SANTA FE, N.M. — In partnership with Colorado State University’s Soil Carbon Solutions Center, Quivira Coalition will host a webinar series that will offer a space for producers, scientists, and carbon

market experts to come together to discuss agricultural carbon markets. Although this webinar series

does not endorse carbon markets, it does aim to inform attendees about how to assess different carbon

projects, and what opportunities are emerging for producers in the carbon and ecosystem service

markets.

This four-part series — held on Tuesdays from Feb. 20 through March 12 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MST — is a great opportunity for ranchers, farmers and technical service providers to bring their

questions regarding carbon credits. Register at quiviracoalition.org/events/carbon.

Feb. 20, 2024: Carbon markets 101

Experts Jane Zelikova, executive director of the Soil Carbon Solutions Center, and Megan

Machmuller, research scientist at Colorado State University’s Department of Soil and Crop Sciences,

will explain the basics of entering carbon markets. They will also discuss receiving payments for carbon

sequestration, how “additionality” shapes producers’ ability to participate in those markets, how carbon

is measured and data is used, and generally, the possibilities, challenges and limitations of carbon

markets for producers.

Feb. 27, 2024: Carbon market case studies (grazing and cropping)

Hear from livestock and crop producers, as well as carbon market developers, about their experience

accessing carbon markets for their own operations. Learn how they entered their contracts, how they

measure carbon, how payments work, and the pros and cons of their experience so far. Speakers

include Kris Hulvey, founder and chief scientist of Working Lands Conservation, a livestock producer,

and a crop producer.

March 5, 2024: Evaluating whether a carbon project is right for you

When a project developer is knocking on your door, what are the key criteria to use for evaluating one

market over another? What is included in the NDAs producers are asked to sign? Who owns the data?

What is the chain of custody for the carbon credits generated? This webinar will help you evaluate

whether a carbon project is right for your operation. Speakers will be announced soon.

March 12, 2024: Emerging opportunities in carbon markets and beyond

There are increasingly creative opportunities for producers to be paid for their carbon sequestration or

ecosystem services. Learn about some emerging opportunities and how they are being accessed by

producers. Bryan Van Stippen, program director for the National Indian Carbon Coalition, and a

member of the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium will present.