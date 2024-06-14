Up to $500M earmarked by DOD for cell cultured meat research, development

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., submitted an amendment to the Rules Committee on the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill for 2025, which outlines the Department of Defense funding. The amendment would have prohibited the use of DOD funds to develop or research cell cultured or cultivated protein, often referred to as lab meat, for military rations. Bacon’s was one of over 1,000 rejected amendments, but Sigrid Johannes, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association senior director of Government Affairs, said there will be continued attempts to block the funding.

Among the concerns being voiced by those in Congress is the novel technology scale of cultured meat availability. Only two companies in the U.S. are approved to manufacture cultured products, making the price high, although these products are not yet approved for grocery store shelves.

“These products are not yet approved for grocery store shelves, yet we have DOD putting money into developing these products for military rations,” Johannes said. “I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say they’re using our servicemen and women as test subjects for a product that still has a lot of nutritional questions hanging over it, plenty of environmental and safety questions hanging over it, and bottom line, just isn’t needed.”

Johannes said she questions the need for a product so heavily processed and unproven given the ability of U.S. ranchers to supply the military with real protein.

“America’s farmers and ranchers do a good job of feeding the world already, and I’m a little bit confused why DOD is feeling the urgency to provide this kind of cell cultured, lab grown, ultra processed product to our military.”

The DOD funds innovation grants, each with a $2 million limit with a total budget of $500 million, a substantial increase from the $83 million made available in FY24. The innovation grant funds are appropriated taxpayer dollars that are a part of the defense budget.

Johannes said lawmakers on both sides of the aisle understand the importance of fully equipping the military and funding priorities like the ones Rep. Bacon submitted, including $52 million for report language on Long-Term Traumatic Brain Injuries; $306.68 million for the Veterans Crisis Line; $923.51 million for Medical and Prosthetic Research; and $10 million for planning and design funding for future basing of the Survivable Airborne Operations Center aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base.

PUZZLING ISSUE

She said given the ability of U.S. producers to provide an abundant supply of nutrient dense protein to the military, the large amount earmarked for cell cultured protein is puzzling.

Johannes said the two companies approved to manufacture cell cultured protein are concentrating currently on a chicken nugget-like product and she said it is likely several years from being made available for sale to consumers. On the regulatory front, there is a memo of understanding between the USDA and FDA outlining how the oversight of the products will be shared between the two entities. The labeling, she said, is still being determined so NCBA is monitoring rulemaking processes to ensure labeling clearly indicates the product is imitation beef.

“When these products come to market, beef will compete with them on the same playing field, just as we do compete with all the other proteins in the meat case,” she said. “But people have to know what they’re actually buying, and they have to have an honest label so consumers can make the choice that’s best for them and their family and they’re not getting any mixed signals or confusion about what’s actually in the product.”

The cell cultured products are neither vegetarian nor vegan, leaving few consumer groups demanding the products.

“It’s interesting these products are making their way to the marketplace without a clear consumer,” she said.

While the products are touted as more environmentally sustainable and ethical, she said the claims are certainly suspect. Lifecycle assessments for livestock, she said, are widely available accompanied by a wealth of data about the resources used to produce each protein though no such data exists for lab grown protein.

“They won’t allow third party sources to go in and collect the data they need to conduct a full lifecycle assessment, so we don’t know if it’s more environmentally friendly, but we do know it’s very energy intensive and water intensive,” she said. “We have a lot of unanswered questions about things like antimicrobial resistance and the steps of the process that have to be completed to produce a safe product in this petri dish environment.”

She said NCBA will continue to push for answers to those questions and those are ultimately the questions consumers will have when these cultured products are made available on grocery store shelves.

“It’s astounding that the DOD is considering dedicating taxpayer dollars to the research and development of these types of products when these products are already receiving an enormous cash injection from the private sector,” she said. “It’s not a down and out research effort looking for research dollars, they’re getting millions and millions from private investors who are interested and want to see where it goes.”

The National Defense Authorization Act passed Friday morning, so the next opportunity to block taxpayer funding for lab grown meat will be during the appropriations process.