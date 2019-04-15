Upcoming changes to the May 2019 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report

WASHINGTON – Starting with the May 10 issue, the following changes will be made to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report:

Price range forecasts will be eliminated in favor of single price points for all crops and livestock.

The international Supply and Use tables for Crops will include an aggregate value for "World less China," representing the balance sheet values outside of China.

The ordering of countries and lists of Major Importers/Exporters will be updated to eliminate outdated aggregations (such as "Former Soviet Union"), and better reflect current trade patterns.

To learn more, please see a detailed list of changes and tables that will be modified at https://www.usda.gov/oce/commodity/wasde/index.htm.

The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report is prepared monthly by the USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board based on information from USDA and other domestic and foreign official sources. It includes forecasts for U.S. and world wheat, rice, and coarse grains (corn, barley, sorghum, and oats), oilseeds (soybeans, rapeseed, palm), and cotton. U.S. coverage is extended to sugar, meat, poultry, eggs and milk.