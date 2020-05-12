UPDATE: Democrats release latest coronavirus aid bill

The House Democrats today released their latest coronavirus aid bill with substantial increases in food assistance.

A vote on the bill is expected Friday.

A news release said that it includes a 15% increase in benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other nutrition increases.

The text of the bill says there is an additional $3 billion for child nutrition programs to be available until September 30, 2021; an additional $1.1 billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to be available until Sept. 30, 2022; an additional $10 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to be available until Sept. 30, 2021; and $150 million for commodity assistance programs to be available through Sept. 30, 2021.