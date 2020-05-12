UPDATE: Democrats release latest coronavirus aid bill
The House Democrats today released their latest coronavirus aid bill with substantial increases in food assistance.
A vote on the bill is expected Friday.
A news release said that it includes a 15% increase in benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other nutrition increases.
The text of the bill says there is an additional $3 billion for child nutrition programs to be available until September 30, 2021; an additional $1.1 billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to be available until Sept. 30, 2022; an additional $10 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to be available until Sept. 30, 2021; and $150 million for commodity assistance programs to be available through Sept. 30, 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User