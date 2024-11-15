Update: Petition requests hiatus in $5M wolf release program

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Lamar began Nov. 14 and in the commissioner comment portion, Commissioner Jessica Beaulieu told the commission that she read the public comments submitted prior to last Thursday’s meeting and wanted to clarify that she and Commissioner Jack Murphy did not communicate about writing the op-ed that appeared in papers across the state in support of a measure to ban mountain lion hunting. She said she did not email, call or participate in virtual meetings with Commissioner Murphy concerning the development of the oped and she apologized for breaking the rules of communication set forth for the commission and not clearly identifying the opinion as her personal opinion.

Commissioner Murphy echoed Beaulieu and said, “we simply signed off on a letter” and “not one single word was written by either of us.”

Middle Park Stockgrowers Association president Tim Ritschard who presented a request for citizen petition for rulemaking. The petition is signed by 26 of the state’s agriculture organizations, including Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Farm Bureau, Club 20, and Colorado Wool Growers Association as well as several local livestock and stockgrowers associations. The petition seeks to delay any further introductions of gray wolves into the state until Colorado’s wolf management program can adequately address the conflicts between wolves and livestock producers. CPW has announced its intention to introduce wolves this coming winter in the same northwest Colorado location as the December 2023 introduction.

SEEKING A PAUSE

The petition asks the CPW Commission to adopt a rule that would pause further wolf introductions until specific wolf-livestock conflict mitigation strategies are fully funded, developed and implemented. The requested rule changes aim to ensure that CPW is equipped to manage wolf depredation and provide livestock producers with the necessary tools and resources before any wolves are put on the ground. The petition requests the adoption of a clear definition of “chronic depredation,” along with mandated lethal take requirements for wolves that consistently prey on livestock; proactive development of non-lethal measures including fully funded range riders; vulnerability site assessments conducted by CPW to allow CPW to develop a clear understanding of each operation, while ensuring that producers are informed about the full range of non-lethal options available. This collaborative approach will enable CPW and producers to agree on what methods are suitable for each specific operation and which ones may not be effective, promoting tailored solutions for livestock protection; and a trained rapid response team should be in place and deployed to areas where wolves are actively preying on livestock to mitigate damage before it escalates. The petition also emphasizes the need for transparent communication and consultation with local county officials, elected officials, communities and livestock producers before any future wolf releases.

On Friday, Nov. 8, CPW Director Jeff Davis, Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black, Area Wildlife Managers and Wolf Program staff met with county commissioners and staff from counties where CPW is considering releasing wolves during the 2024-25 capture and release season. County representatives were from Rio Blanco County, Garfield County, Eagle County and Pitkin County.

“As we move forward with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, which is mandated by law, we are committed to having conversations with local elected officials and communities near possible release areas,” said CPW Director Davis in a release from the agency.

During the half-day meeting in Rifle, CPW staff shared the current status of wolves in Colorado, initial planning and approaches to the upcoming capture and release efforts, and an overview of criteria needed for potential release locations. Topics also included a brief recap of non-lethal mitigation presentations currently underway with local agricultural communities and other efforts underway within the wolf management program to minimize wolf-livestock conflict.

ANOTHER WOLF RELEASE

At the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in August, CPW announced it would once again be releasing wolves in the northern release zone. When identifying potential release locations, local area wildlife managers and biologists, and wolf program biologists identified state-owned lands that are within the landscape context that will support wolves, keeping in mind movement immediately after the release. This included looking at the availability of natural prey sources during that time of year and appropriate habitat. In addition, staff is also considering access, safety for staff and animals, potential impacts due to weather conditions and equipment needed.

“State statute has provided constraints on where wolves can be released. Within those constraints, the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan identifies additional consideration as to where restoration can occur,” said Black, northwest region manager. “We feel it is important to provide insight into our planning process, highlighting how we select potential release sites that align with these established boundaries.”

Final release site decisions will not be made until the operation is underway. Variables, including weather, animal welfare, staff safety, and many other day-of-operation logistics and possible scenarios, are taken into consideration when making the final decisions for release.

During the December 2023 wolf releases, CPW observed that several wolves made significant movements in the months following their release, which was to be expected. With this in mind, CPW staff are looking at social considerations, human and livestock, in the areas surrounding the release sites, where potential movement could occur. This included analyzing human presence, recreational activities, and established communities, and assessing the potential for conflicts with livestock.

In addition to this meeting, CPW has been collaborating with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to host Conflict Reduction Training sessions in several counties within the Northwest Region. During these training sessions, producers receive valuable information on various topics, including range riding, carcass management, livestock protection dogs and investigations into wolf depredation. This training aims to prepare agricultural producers ahead of the calving and lambing season, which typically occurs in early spring each year.

These meetings took place in Moffat, Routt, Rio Blanco, Garfield and Jackson counties. Upcoming training sessions are scheduled for Eagle and Gunnison counties in December.

“As restoration efforts continue, CPW is focused on supporting an environment where livestock producers, communities, state agencies and partners work both individually and together in order to reduce the likelihood of wolf-livestock conflict. Effective and innovative solutions will result from this local expertise and extended, respectful collaboration. These relationships are critical to the success of wolf restoration in Colorado while at the same time supporting agricultural and rural communities and the vital role they play in Colorado’s economy, heritage and conservation efforts,” Davis said.

Davis said the meeting on Nov. 8 in Rifle marks the beginning of the collaboration efforts as we enter the next phase of gray wolf introductions and continues the discussions that have been taking place since January 2024. Colorado Parks and Wildlife remains committed to engaging further with county officials, local producers, and other stakeholders in areas where wolves currently reside and in locations where wolves may be released in the future.

Just a day ahead of the commission meeting, the Board of County Commissioners of Rio Blanco County sent a letter to Director Davis reiterating the county’s “firm opposition to the release of wolves within our county.” The board outlined critical concerns, supported by the Rio Blanco County Land and Natural Resources Plan and Policies (LNRP), including that prior to any further releases, site assessments be fully completed, a robust and adequately funded range rider program be operational, carcass removal protocols be in place, and CPW offer their commitment to address chronic depredation issues promptly.

Rio Blanco County voters, according to the board, voted 87.8% against Proposition 114 to protect customs and culture of the local community. The board suggested that CPW focus their release plans on Pitkin County where voters voted 61.7% in favor of the proposition. Rio Blanco County was removed from consideration on Nov. 13.

EXPENSIVE PROGRAM

In October, Colorado Counties, Inc.’s members, who represent 63 of the state’s 64 counties voted unanimously to ask CPW to pause wolf releases scheduled for December. One of CCI’s key concerns was the expense of the restoration.

CCI said while Proposition 114 originally estimated the program’s costs at $800,000 annually, it has already required $5 million to date, and current funding levels remain insufficient. Given the status of the state budget, it seems unlikely that the funding challenges will be resolved this fiscal year. Additionally, counties across Colorado recognize and appreciate the need for more resources and believe CPW should be provided increased funding to most effectively manage this complex initiative.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association, Inc., one of Colorado’s oldest continuous livestock organizations, released detailed cost estimates for on the ground Non-Lethal Wolf Conflict Management by the livestock industry in just the Gunnison Basin of Colorado.

The detailed cost estimates, which have been previously discussed with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, were disseminated to the CPW. The estimates project a first year cost only, (with equipment to support range riders for wolves amortized over four years), in excess of $3,257,000. These estimates are for the on-the ground implementation of a stand up non-lethal wolf conflict management program and are exclusive of any losses of actual livestock by depredation from wolves. Spread over 40 working ranch properties across the Gunnison Valley, the program costs average over $81,000 per ranch, per year.

According to the group’s president Andy Spann, The Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and recent actions of the CPW thus far do not address natural resources issues and land conservation. Dryland grazing resources, irrigated hay land, and pastureland resources were not recognized as issues of any concern by the Wildlife Commission. Frankly, that was a major mistake. The language of Proposition 114 expressly provides that: The commission shall not impose any land, water, or resource use restrictions on private landowners in furtherance of the plan.” C.R.S. 33-2-105.8(3)(b)

Spann said this language is mandatory, not discretionary.

“By not affirmatively planning and addressing real land and species concerns that were raised with the commission and which do exist here in the area and elsewhere in western Colorado, the commission is backing private landowners into land, water or resource use restrictions. It has already occurred on a limited scale in Middle Park. he potential for major restrictions as a consequence of wolf introduction is very real in the Gunnison area, despite express direction by voters in Proposition 114 that such restrictions not occur.”