UPDATED DAILY: Wrangler NFR 2021 Round Results and Averages
Results from each round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. December 2 – 11, 2021
Jump to an event:
- Bareback
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping (Headers and Heelers)
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Tie-Down Roping
- Steer Wrestling
- Barrel Racing
- Bull Riding
Bareback Riding
Bareback Riding Round Leaders
- First round leaders:
Steer Wrestling
Steer Wrestling Round Leaders
- First round leaders:
Team Roping
Team Roping Round Leaders
- First round leaders:
Saddle Bronc Riding
Saddle Bronc Round Leaders:
- First round leaders:
Tie Down Roping
Tie Down Roping Round Leaders:
- First round leaders:
Barrel Racing
Barrel Racing Round Leaders
- First round:
Bull Riding
Bull Riding Round Leaders
- First round leaders:
2021 National Finals Rodeo FAQ
Where can I watch the 2021 NFR?
All performances will be covered by The Cowboy Channel live and simulcast on RFD-TV. The performances will also be streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app.
Visit cowboychannelplus.com for more info.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User