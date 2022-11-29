UPDATED DAILY: 2022 Wrangler NFR Round Results and Averages
Daily results from each round of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV | December 1-10, 2022
Updated October 12, 2022 to reflect 2022 PRCA World Standings
2022 World All-Around Standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $378,339.88; 2. Caleb Smidt, $147,743.90; 3. Haven Meged, $142,436.39; 4. Josh Frost, $138,675.41; 5. Zack Jongbloed, $126,550.07; 6. Marty Yates, $119,897.50; 7. Paul David Tierney, $118,791.57; 8. Taylor Santos, $118,054.84; 9. Coleman Proctor, $115,857.91; 10. Rhen Richard, $102,527.70
Bareback Riding
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Kaycee Feild
ROUND 1 WINNER:
BAREBACK RIDING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Steer Wrestling
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Tyler Waguespack
ROUND 1 WINNER:
STEER WRESTLING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Team Roping
2021 WORLD CHAMPION HEADER: Kaleb Driggers
2021 WORLD CHAMPION HEELER: Junior Nogueira
ROUND 1 WINNERS:
TEAM ROPING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings – Heading:
- World Standings – Heeling:
Saddle Bronc Riding
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Stetson Wright
ROUND 1 WINNER:
SADDLE BRONC RIDING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Tie Down Roping
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Caleb Smidt
ROUND 1 WINNER:
TIE DOWN ROPING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Barrel Racing
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Jordon Briggs
ROUND 1 WINNER:
BARREL RACING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Bull Riding
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Sage Kimzey
ROUND 1 WINNER:
BULL RIDING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 1
- Average:
- World Standings:
Breakaway Roping
2021 WORLD CHAMPION: Sawyer Gilbert
ROUND 5 WINNER: Rickie Engesser
BREAKAWAY ROPING LEADERS AS OF ROUND 5
- Average: Shelby Boisjoli, 12.4; Cadee Williams, 14.7; Erin Johnson, 23.4; Lari Dee Guy, 24.3; Joey Williams, 30.6; Taylor Munsell, 9.8
- World Standings:
