Upside Down French Toast | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb.

1 1/2 c. brown sugar, packed
1/2 c. oleo, melted
1/4 c. corn syrup
1/2 c. walnuts, chopped
3 medium bananas, sliced
1 loaf sliced, unfrosted cinnamon bread
6 eggs
1 1/2 c. milk
1 tbsp. vanilla

Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish.
Stir together brown sugar, oleo, corn syrup and walnuts.
Stir in bananas.
Spoon mixture into baking dish and arrange two layers of bread on bananas.
In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk and vanilla until well mixed.
Pour over bread.
Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Uncover and bake for 45 minutes.
Serve upside down and spoon sauce from bottom over each serving.