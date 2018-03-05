Upside Down French Toast | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb.

1 1/2 c. brown sugar, packed

1/2 c. oleo, melted

1/4 c. corn syrup

1/2 c. walnuts, chopped

3 medium bananas, sliced

1 loaf sliced, unfrosted cinnamon bread

6 eggs

1 1/2 c. milk

1 tbsp. vanilla

Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish.

Stir together brown sugar, oleo, corn syrup and walnuts.

Stir in bananas.

Spoon mixture into baking dish and arrange two layers of bread on bananas.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk and vanilla until well mixed.

Pour over bread.

Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Uncover and bake for 45 minutes.

Serve upside down and spoon sauce from bottom over each serving.