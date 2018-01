Upside Down German Chocolate Cake | Gertie Chapin – Weldona, Colo.

1 1/2 c. coconut

1 1/2 c. pecans

1 box German chocolate cake mix

2 sticks butter, melted

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

3 1/2 c. powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sprinkle coconut and pecans into bottom of greased and floured 9 x 13 cake pan.

Prepare cake mix according to directions on box.

Pour batter over coconut and pecans.

Combine butter, cream cheese and powdered sugar; mix until smooth.

Drop by large spoonfuls onto cake batter.

Use all the filling.

Bake for 45-50 minutes.