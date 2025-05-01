US and Mexico reach agreement to resume eradication efforts on new world screwworm

USDA takes action to prevent the spread of screwworm to U.S. animals. Photo courtesy USDA

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced today that Mexico has committed to eliminate restrictions on U.S. Department of Agriculture aircraft, and waive customs duties on eradication equipment aiding in the response to the spread of new world screwworm (NWS). Due to this agreement the ports will remain open to livestock imports, however if at any time these terms are not upheld, port closure will be revisited. This agreement follows Secretary Rollins’ letter to Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Julio Antonio Berdegue Sacristan on Saturday pushing for a resolution of the restrictions.

“I am happy to share Mexico has continued to partner in emergency efforts to eradicate the new world screwworm. This pest is a devastating threat to both of our economies, and I am pleased to work together with Mexico in good faith to protect the livelihoods of our ranchers and producers who would have been hurt by this pest,” said Secretary Rollins. “At USDA we are working every day to keep pests and disease from harming our agricultural industry. I thank our front-line USDA staff and their counterparts in Mexico for their work to ensure the screwworm does not harm our livestock industry.”

New world screwworm is a deadly parasitic fly that infests warm-blooded animals, causing severe wounds and complications that can lead to death.