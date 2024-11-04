US behind in protecting dairy industry from bird flu

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is going to start testing bulk raw milk for bird flu on Nov. 1. I read this in a Reuters story posted on Oct. 30.

Maybe it’s just me but shouldn’t this have started when the virus was first detected in dairy cows. At a time when so many products made with almonds, oats and other ingredients are taking marketshare away from real dairy products, consumers need to be confident in that dairy products made from cows is safe.

I personally have not stopped drinking and eating dairy products because I believe that pasteurization kills bacteria and viruses. But I’m sure there are people who don’t believe this and are avoiding dairy products.

The bulk milk testing is being conducted after livestock and veterinary groups pushed USDA to implement stronger efforts to contain the virus.

According to USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu has infected nearly 400 dairy herds in 14 states and at least 36 people.

The fact that testing raw milk for the virus is just starting in November should anger not only the dairy industry but also consumers who the government is supposed to protect.

In an interview U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the agency in early November will begin sampling milk in states where dairy cattle have contracted bird flu, including testing specific farms as needed to track the virus’ spread. After that the agency will start testing in states where the virus has not spread in dairy cows.

I’m sure there is pushback by some in the dairy industry who want to protect themselves from scrutiny and are hoping the virus will run its course and disappear, but this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Though, I think the bulk of the dairy industry and veterinarians should be applauded for forcing the U.S. government to do more to stem avian flu.

I should also hope that the government is working night and day to find the origins of bird flu and prevent it.

To make matters worse, USDA and Oregon veterinary officials are investigating positive cases of H5N1 in a backyard farming operation in Oregon.

The virus was found in pigs, which shouldn’t be an issue for the swine industry in general because pork producers are very careful about biosecurity measures, but it is a concern nonetheless it could mean that the virus could infect humans.

It’s time for USDA to take this virus seriously and find a vaccine to prevent infection.