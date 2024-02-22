US, Canadian, Mexican meat processing groups sign MOU

The North American Meat Institute, the Canadian Meat Council and Consejo Mexicano de la Carne (COMECARNE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that formalizes the three associations’ ongoing work to improve trade, reduce regulatory barriers and enhance information exchange within North America, NAMI said in a news release.

The organizations also finalized a joint statement of coordination that emphasizes their collective commitment to addressing foreign animal diseases, sustainability and non-tariff trade barriers during COMECARNE’s annual convention in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The three organizations said in the document: “Because of the interconnected, complementary nature of the North American meat industry, and the attendant economic interdependence it has forged, each of our organizations commits, with renewed vigor, to deepening our already robust partnership on the foregoing issues, and on other concerns not reflected in this document. More frequent, formal exchanges among our organizations and between industry and government will benefit the communities and workers we serve, will augment regional and global food security, and will mitigate regulatory and legal barriers that undermine our industries’ integration. Our collective advocacy for science- and risk-based trade and our joint efforts to align sustainability messaging and actions will secure the North American meat industry’s position as the global leader in innovative, efficient, trade-facilitative practices and standards. Moreover, our commitment to producing the safest, most affordable, most abundant meat supply globally will underpin every collaborative endeavor we undertake.”

The groups commit to deepening coordination with the governments in three key areas:

▪ Foreign animal disease, specifically African swine fever.

▪ Sustainability (social, economic and environmental): Committing to cooperate to advance voluntary, evidenced-based, trade-facilitating agricultural sustainability programs, including industry-wide frameworks like the Protein PACT and CRSB’s National Beef Sustainability Assessment and Strategy.

▪ Technical or other barriers to trade: Promoting streamlined regulatory processes that deliver products to customers and consumers in the fastest, freshest, and safest possible state.