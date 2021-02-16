US cattlemen urge Biden administration to buy domestic beef

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said last week that President Biden’s executive order to federal government agencies to “maximize the use of goods, products, and materials produced in, and services offered in, the United States” should be applied to the purchase of beef for domestic nutrition assistance programs.

In a letter to Michael Wooten, administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, USCA President Brooke Miller wrote, “Currently, there exists a loophole which allows imported beef product, most often lean ground trim from South America, to be transported to our borders; undergo a ‘significant transformation,’ which can be as insignificant as trimming, rewrapping, or blending a small percentage of domestic product; and then claim the ‘Product of the U.S.A.’ label on the final product.

“USCA recommends that federal regulations be amended to say, ‘With respect to the procurement of products derived from animals, a product shall not be considered to be a product of the United States unless that animal was born, raised, slaughtered or further processed in the United States,’” Miller wrote.