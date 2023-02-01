US establishes second USMCA panel on Canadian dairy

The International Dairy Foods Association said, “Canada had agreed to increase U.S. dairy access to its market for milk, cheese, butter, cream, skim milk powder, yogurt, whey, and ice cream by establishing TRQs for those items.”

“But Canada continues to construct its dairy TRQ rules in a manner that discourages those products from entering the country by reserving a large percentage of each dairy TRQ for its own dairy processors, who have no incentive to import U.S. products that they themselves produce. That action, IDFA argues, limits the ability of U.S. suppliers to export and is not fair and equitable administration of its TRQs, as Canada has committed to do under USMCA.”

“IDFA is very grateful to Ambassador Tai and the entire U.S. government team for moving forward with this enforcement action against Canada, the resolution of which is a critically important matter for U.S. dairy producers and processors,” said IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes.

“We appreciate Ambassador Tai’s open and vigilant commitment to enforcing U.S. trade agreements to their fullest and maintaining a rules-based trading system.”

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also compiled positive reactions to the filing of the case.