US farm and biofuel leaders to White House: Pull EPA back from the brink

America’s top biofuel and farm advocates called on the White House to take immediate action to address reports that the Environmental Protection Agency may soon seek to destroy demand for billions of gallons of low-carbon biofuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The following joint statement was issued by the American Farm Bureau Federation, Advanced Biofuels Business Council, American Soybean Association, Growth Energy, National Biodiesel Board, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union, and Renewable Fuels Association:

“While a formal proposal has not been released, the expected standards would destroy a decade of progress on low-carbon biofuels and brazenly violate the promises that President Biden made to farmers, green voters, and his own allies in Congress.

“We are deeply concerned that this administration is favoring the oil industry over the environment, rural communities, and hardworking farmers by providing handouts that eclipse those obtained by fossil fuel advocates under the previous administration. A move to cut U.S. biofuel requirements would be a devastating blow to rural families and derail this White House’s plan to decarbonize the transportation and agriculture sectors. Reports even suggest the agency could eliminate renewable fuels from past obligations, effectively giving select petroleum companies a retroactive license to force more fossil fuels into the U.S. energy mix.

“We urge the president to ensure the EPA avoids a mistake that would undermine the Biden-Harris administration’s relationship with farmers, biofuel producers, and climate advocates across rural America.”