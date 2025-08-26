US Grains Council becomes Grains & BioProducts Council 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The board of delegates of the U.S. Grains Council voted last Friday to change the group’s name to the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council (USGBC), the group announced Monday.

“The council stands on the precipice, and there is the opportunity for exponential growth with becoming the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the organization. “The U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council encompasses both the organization’s grains side and ethanol side to create one global powerhouse organization.”

“This organizational name change will open doors previously closed to us — those in the energy space for which our ethanol team are diligently trying to gain access to so we can spur sales in ways that we haven’t been able to in the past.”

The group was founded in 1960 as the U.S. Feed Grains Council in order to develop new markets for U.S. coarse grains and co-products. The council changed its name to the U.S. Grains Council in 1998.