US loses USMCA Canadian dairy case
|A dispute settlement panel established under the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement on trade has found that Canada’s dairy tariff rate quota allocation measures do not breach any of the USMCA commitments to the United States.
Two of the three panelists found for Canada in the dispute, which the United States brought at the urging of the U.S. dairy industry.
|“One panelist, however, agreed with a principal U.S. claim challenging Canada’s narrow definition of eligible applicants, which excludes a substantial number of importers that would be eager to bring higher-value, retail-ready U.S. dairy products to Canadian consumers,” Trade Representative Katherine Tai noted in a news release.
“I am very disappointed by the findings in the USMCA panel report released today on Canada’s dairy TRQ allocation measures,” Tai said.
“Despite the conclusions of this report, the United States continues to have serious concerns about how Canada is implementing the dairy market access commitments it made in the agreement.”
While the United States won a previous USMCA dispute on Canada’s dairy TRQ allocation measures, Canada’s revised policies have still not fixed the problem for U.S dairy farmers,” Tai said.
“We will continue to work to address this issue with Canada, and we will not hesitate to use all available tools to enforce our trade agreements and ensure that U.S. workers, farmers, manufacturers, and exporters receive the full benefits of the USMCA.”
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and ranking member Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., issued a joint statement and said, “We are disappointed in today’s announcement and the decision of the dispute panel.”
“It is critical the U.S. encourage and enforce USMCA, and this decision allows Canada to continue their questionable protectionist practices that disallow fair access to Canadian markets. We appreciate Ambassador Tai and the Biden administration’s continued pursuit to ensure fair market access for U.S. dairy producers.”
|International Trade Minister Mary Ng of Canada, meanwhile, is framing the latest findings as vindication for Canada’s approach to dairy import quotas, CTV News reported.
“Canada is very pleased with the dispute settlement panel’s findings, with all outcomes clearly in favour of Canada,” Ng said in a statement.
“This is good news for Canada’s dairy industry and our system of supply management.”
Supply management, she said, provides stability to the market and supports producers with “fair returns” for their investments. “The government of Canada will also continue to work with processors and retailers to stabilize food prices,” she added.
|The International Dairy Foods Association, a U.S.-based group, called the panel decision “a surprising setback for U.S. dairy.”
IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “First and foremost, IDFA commends the hard work of the U.S. government team that worked on this dispute; the outcome of this dispute is not an indication of the government’s efforts in this particular matter.”
“Yet, we are completely stunned and deeply disappointed by this panel’s failure to defend even the most basic rights outlined in USMCA,” Dykes said.
“This outcome sadly confirms what the U.S. dairy community and U.S. negotiators collectively feared from the outset of USMCA negotiations — that Canada’s supply management system is so imbalanced and so far outside a rules-based and free market trading system that no existing set of rules is comprehensive enough to effectively curb its distortive impacts.
“With the outcome of this second USMCA dairy dispute, IDFA joins the growing number of business leaders urging the Biden-Harris administration to urgently reset its trade policy agenda. Against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts and food insecurity, it is imperative that the United States advance new negotiations that dismantle distortions undermining rules-based trade. It is time to re-establish the United States as a global leader in negotiating preferential trade agreements with unwavering commitments.”
IDFA remains committed to a rules-based, free-market trading system that promotes fair competition, transparency, and global cooperation. IDFA will continue to pursue accountability for Canada’s opaque market distortions that seek to substitute imports while cross-subsidizing their own exports and continue to seek enforcement of the rules-based, free-market values to which Canada allegedly committed,” Dykes said.
IDFA also noted, “Despite the United States exporting more than $1 billion in dairy products to Canada in 2022, making it the second largest market for U.S. dairy exports, U.S. dairy exporters were unable to fill any Canadian dairy quotas granted in the USMCA. The average tariff fill rate was only 42% across all 2022/2023 quotas, with nine of the 14 TRQs falling below half the negotiated value for the same period.”
|The National Milk Producers Federation, which represents U.S. dairy farmers and their co-operatives, said the ruling “weakens the agreement’s value to the U.S. dairy industry.”
“It is profoundly disappointing that the dispute settlement panel has ruled in favor of obstruction of trade rather than trade facilitation,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“Despite this independent panel’s adverse ruling, we’d like to thank the Biden administration and the many members of Congress who supported us for their tireless pursuit of justice for America’s dairy sector. We urge Ambassador Tai and Secretary Vilsack to look at all available options to ensure that Canada stops playing games and respects what was negotiated.”
|“By allowing Canada to ignore its USMCA obligations, this ruling has unfortunately set a dangerous and damaging precedent,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“We do however want to express our appreciation for allies in Congress and the administration for their efforts and commitment to fighting for U.S. dairy,” Harden said.
“This is unfortunately not the only shortcoming in Canada’s compliance with its international commitments. We are committed to working with USTR and USDA to evaluate efforts to address Canada’s continued harmful actions that depress dairy imports while simultaneously evading USMCA’s dairy export disciplines.”NMPF added, “When first implemented in 2020, USMCA established 14 different TRQs, which allow a predetermined quantity of imports at a specified low tariff rate. The TRQ system that Canada implemented awarded the vast majority of TRQ volumes to Canadian processors and granted very limited access to TRQs to distributors — resulting in limited market access for U.S. exporters. Minor modifications to that system made in 2022 have continued that imbalanced approach.”
