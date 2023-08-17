US officials, farm groups praise USTR request for corn panel
|Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced today that the United States is requesting the establishment of a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement over Mexico’s plan announced Feb. 13, to ban the “use of biotech corn in tortillas or dough, and the instruction to Mexican government agencies to gradually substitute. — i.e., ban — the use of biotech corn in all products for human consumption and for animal feed.
“Mexico’s measures are not based on science and undermine the market access it agreed to provide in the USMCA, USTR said in the announcement.
Reuters noted, “Mexico buys about $5 billion worth of corn from the U.S. each year, making the U.S. its largest trading partner. Most of those purchases are GM yellow corn used for livestock feed.”
On Aug. 3, Reuters reported that a Mexican official said the United States denied a request by Mexico to jointly conduct scientific research on the health impact of genetically modified corn.
|“The United States has used the tools provided by the USMCA in attempting to resolve concerns with Mexico’s biotechnology measures,” Tai said in the release.
“Today, the United States is taking the next step in enforcing Mexico’s obligations under the USMCA,” Tai said.
“Through the USMCA dispute panel, we seek to resolve our concerns and help ensure consumers can continue to access safe and affordable food and agricultural products. It is critical that Mexico eliminate its USMCA-inconsistent biotechnology measures so that American farmers can continue to access the Mexican market and use innovative tools to respond to climate and food security challenges.
“Our bilateral relationship with Mexico, one of our oldest and strongest trading partners, is rooted in trust and honesty, and there are many areas where we will continue to cooperate and work together.”
|Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added, “Mexico’s approach to biotechnology is not based on science and runs counter to decades’ worth of evidence demonstrating its safety and the rigorous, science-based regulatory review system that ensures it poses no harm to human health and the environment.”
“Innovations in agricultural biotechnology play a key role in advancing solutions to our shared global challenges, including food and nutrition insecurity, the climate crisis and the lingering effects of food price inflation,” Vilsack said.
“By requesting the establishment of a dispute settlement panel with Mexico, the United States is continuing to exercise its rights under the USMCA to ensure that U.S. producers and exporters have full and fair access to the Mexican market. We will continue to support fair, open, science- and rules-based trade, which serves as the foundation of the USMCA as it was agreed to by all parties.”
USTR also released a copy of its document stating its previous attempts to resolve the issue and explaining its request to establish the panel.
|House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said, “I remain very concerned by Mexico’s failure to live up to its USMCA commitments in several sectors, particularly agriculture and energy.”
“I fully expect the Biden administration to use all available tools to ensure compliance. American farmers rely on stable access to foreign markets, like Mexico, to keep the family farm running. Ambassador Tai made the right call challenging Mexico’s unscientific ban of American agricultural exports.”
|Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, said, “House Democrats fought to close USMCA enforcement loopholes and streamlined the dispute settlement system to ensure that our trading partners live up to their commitments.”
“Today, USTR rightfully is relying on these improved enforcement mechanisms to ensure that Mexico abides by its trade obligations,” Neal said.
“Looking forward, we must seek this same accountability, or even greater, in all our trade agreements because commitments are meaningless without strong enforcement. I commend USTR’s decision to seek a dispute settlement panel today, and Ways and Means Democrats stand at the ready to continue pushing the bounds of what’s possible through cooperative, honest partnerships.”
|Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, noted in a news release, “The panel of trade experts will decide whether Mexico’s ban on GMO corn is consistent with the USMCA agreement, and its findings will be binding.”
“I welcome USTR’s decision to move forward with a dispute resolution panel under the US-Mexico-Canada agreement,” Fischer said. “This much-needed step will hold Mexico accountable and prevent its blatant trade violation under the USMCA.”
“We must continue using every available option to stop this unscientific and economically damaging ban on genetically modified corn from coming into effect. It would harm Nebraska producers, hurt consumers in Mexico, and sabotage international trade.
“As I have said before, there can be zero compromise with Mexico on this issue.”
|Leaders of the National Corn Growers Association said they are highly supportive of the move.
“Mexico’s decree, which runs counter to scientific findings and is in direct violation of USMCA, is negatively impacting American corn growers,” said NCGA President Tom Haag.
“U.S. officials have exhausted every avenue trying to resolve this conflict and are left with no other choice but to turn to a third-party panel in hopes of quickly rectifying this issue. We are deeply appreciative of USTR for standing up for America’s corn growers.
“If USTR’s request is granted, a group of objective experts will be empaneled to hear the case and make a final determination based on the commitments both parties signed as part of the free trade agreement, NCGA added.
|Nancy Travis, vice president of international affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, said, “We thank USTR for moving forward expeditiously with this important next step toward returning trade with Mexico to the science-based trade conditions to which North American trade partners agreed in the USMCA.
“Today’s action is necessary to ensure food security for Mexico’s consumers and supports access to safe, sustainable agricultural technologies for North American farmers.”
|U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand said, “Mexico’s policies on biotechnology are not based on sound science and are ultimately designed to block U.S. corn exports.”
“We have had a long and productive relationship with Mexico,” LeGrand said. “It is our No. 1 market for U.S. corn, and we support this action because it will likely be the most expedient way to ensure that positive relationship continues.”
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Mexico’s ban on bioengineered corn is not only a clear violation of USMCA, it also ignores science and denies families in Mexico safe and affordable food.”
“America’s farmers are upholding their obligations by meeting demand while achieving important sustainability goals,” Duvall said. “Mexico must do the same.”
DevDiscourse, a media platform for development stakeholders, said Mexico had announced it would defend its policies.
|The Minneapolis-based Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy said it “has analyzed the USMCA and believes that USTR is exaggerating the economic impacts on U.S. producers and that the agreement permits such precautionary policies to protect public health and the environment.”
“U.S. agribusiness exporters, the biotech industry and their allies in Congress are pushing this case, intent on compelling Mexico to accept U.S. exports without debate. It is an assault on Mexico’s food sovereignty,” said Karen Hansen-Kuhn, IATP director of trade and international strategies. “Trade rules should provide a forum to protect and advance rights, rather than block them.”
|“As Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro stated in response to the USTR request for technical consultations, Mexico’s decree is based on science, and she will challenge the U.S. government in the consultations to show ‘quantitatively, with numbers, something that has not occurred: that the corn decree has commercially affected U.S. exporters,'” said Timothy Wise, IATP senior adviser.
“The Mexican government will show what has occurred: Its cherished tortillas are being contaminated with glyphosate and GM corn. And they intend to put a stop to that.”
