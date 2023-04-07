US, other countries submit counter notification on Indian wheat, rice to WTO
|The United States, Australia, Canada, Paraguay, Thailand and Ukraine submitted counter-notification to the World Trade Organization today that India has been understating its market price support (MPS) for rice and wheat.
The document, compiled from publicly available information, is providing this information to other members in the interest of promoting transparency surrounding India’s reports.
|U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers today praised the Office of the United States Trade Representative for submitting the counter-notification.
“We appreciate USTR’s continued efforts to highlight India’s trade-distorting wheat subsidies and its lack of transparency,” said USW President Vince Peterson. “We urge USTR to take all necessary steps to ensure India brings these subsidies into compliance with their WTO commitments.”
|“U.S. farmers understand the importance of supporting producers, but India’s approach of ignoring trade commitments is the wrong way to do it,” said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. “More transparency is critical to restoring trust in the rules-based trading system, but even more important is for countries to follow through on their commitments.”
The two wheat groups said, “India’s wheat subsidies incentivize overproduction and discourage farmers from growing other crops.”
“This has led to massive public stocks of wheat that the Indian government has at times dumped onto international markets. The disruption it causes harms farmers in exporting countries and their customers who benefit from stable markets.”
Under its WTO commitments, India may provide subsidies equal to no more than 10% of the total value of crop production. In the years covered in the counter-notification, the United States demonstrates through India’s own data that its price support appears to far exceed that limit,” the wheat groups said.
|Bobby Hanks, Louisiana rice miller and chair of the USA Rice International Trade Policy Committee, said, “We commend USTR on filing this counter notification and moving us closer toward a dispute settlement case against India.”
“It is important to note that other key governments — including developing countries — are also clearly alarmed by the growing economic damage caused by India’s behavior,” Hanks said.
|Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a news release, “American rice and wheat farmers have been seriously impacted by India’s egregious over-subsidization of rice and wheat.”
“This is a far cry from a level playing field our farmers were promised and deserve,” Boozman said.
“I applaud [Trade Representative Katherine] Tai and the nations who joined us in the effort for continuing to bring truth to light. This is further evidence that we need to pursue a formal case against India’s blatant violations with the
Ag & Politics