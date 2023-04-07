US, other countries submit counter notification on Indian wheat, rice to WTO

“U.S. farmers understand the importance of supporting producers, but India’s approach of ignoring trade commitments is the wrong way to do it,” said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. “More transparency is critical to restoring trust in the rules-based trading system, but even more important is for countries to follow through on their commitments.”

The two wheat groups said, “India’s wheat subsidies incentivize overproduction and discourage farmers from growing other crops.”

“This has led to massive public stocks of wheat that the Indian government has at times dumped onto international markets. The disruption it causes harms farmers in exporting countries and their customers who benefit from stable markets.”

Under its WTO commitments, India may provide subsidies equal to no more than 10% of the total value of crop production. In the years covered in the counter-notification, the United States demonstrates through India’s own data that its price support appears to far exceed that limit,” the wheat groups said.