US wants UK to open ag markets in trade negotiations

As trade negotiations between the United States and the United Kingdom intensify, the United States is pushing the UK to open its agricultural markets to U.S imports, but there is resistance, The Guardian reported.”The major hurdle remains agriculture and the environment department is continuing to insist the UK should not open up to American food products that have been produced to lower regulatory standards,” The Guardian said.”One government source said it would be for the prime minister to decide whether to overrule the environment department or risk the US walking away from negotiations.”