USA Pulses unveils unified identity, commits to doubling pulse consumption, production by 2030

In an announcement at its largest-ever annual conference, the U.S. dry pea, lentil, chickpea and dry bean industry unveiled its new unified identity as USA Pulses. The industry’s strategic reorganization marks a pivotal moment of integration in pursuit of a collective goal to double U.S. pulse consumption and production by 2030.

The announcement took place at the industry’s largest-ever annual conference, the USA Pulses Summit , which brought together over 350 attendees from 22 countries, including the United States.

“USA Pulses is our bold new identity, uniting all pulse crops, and everyone connected in the industry,” said Paul Kanning, chairman of USA Pulses, and a Montana farmer of peas, lentils and faba beans. “It honors our roots while signaling our resolve to build a unified future. This isn’t just about a new look — it’s a symbol of our ambition to double pulse consumption and production. We’re cranking up the horsepower to propel pulses further and faster from U.S. farms to new markets here and abroad.”

Pulses are nutrient-packed, affordable, American-grown foods that improve health, support rural communities, and power a more resilient food supply. By growing and eating more pulses, the industry seeks to transform public health, boost rural economies, and secure a more resilient future with affordable, wholesome foods that have nourished generations.

NEW IDENTITY

USA Pulses, formerly known as the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Association, is the leading voice for farmers and processors of American-grown pulses, which are the dry, edible seeds of legumes commonly known as dried peas, lentils, chickpeas and dry beans. The organization was founded in the 1960s to promote and protect the interests of the industry. The USA Pulses Trade Association, formerly known as the US Dry Pea & Lentil Trade Association, represents the processors, warehousemen and sellers of pulses.

“This moment marks not only a new chapter in our journey, but also a powerful milestone for our entire industry,” said Tim Gustavson, chairman of the USA Pulses Trade Association.”Our story began with humble, yet determined roots more than 80 years ago, and now, here we stand unified, reimagined and re-energized. Our new identity brings a renewed purpose with strong momentum, unity, and leadership in a world where food security, resilience and health demand our attention.”

The journey to this unified identity spans over 80 years, evolving from grassroots beginnings to a sophisticated, global trade association. This latest transformation reflects a strategic alignment to grow the industry to meet the escalating demands of a world grappling with critical challenges in health, nutrition, and the pressing need for resilient food supply chains.

“Our strategic vision is rooted in the belief that pulses can help solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time,” said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of USA Pulses, and a Washington farmer of chickpeas and lentils. “That’s why we have such an ambitious goal to double both the consumption and production of pulses in the United States. This is more than just a number — it’s a call to action, and it means investing in research, in innovation, in marketing, in policy development, in infrastructure and building stronger supply chains.”

The ambitious goal to double U.S. pulse consumption and production is rooted in the belief that pulses are nutrient-dense, sustainable crops that offer tangible solutions to the world’s most pressing issues. From combating chronic dietary diseases to improving farmland health and food resilience, pulses are positioned to be a major must-have in diets and cropping systems worldwide.