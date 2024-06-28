USBBC elects officers — Anderson, NALF executive director, elected president

The US Beef Breeds Council met in late April electing new officers to preside over the organization and discuss upcoming goals. Vice President Mark Anderson, of the North American Limousin Foundation oversaw the meeting and election of officers. North American Limousin Foundation Executive Director, Anderson was elected president and will serve a two-year term. Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association was elected as well and will serve as vice president.



The USBBC is comprised of United States beef breed executives. While addressing shared concerns and goals all breed associations are faced with, the USBBC also oversees the appointment of the Ultrasound Guidelines Council executive director and board of directors.



“The US Beef Breeds Council is an opportunity for the executive officers of the national beef breed associations to network, exchange ideas, and identify common ground where we can speak as one voice to support America’s beef industry in areas of critical and common interest” Anderson said.



McCully, of the American Angus Association was elected vice president of the USBBC. “The beef cattle industry is changing at an incredible pace. The US Beef Breeds Council provides leadership on important topics that affect all of us as breed associations and directly impact our members.”



Patrick Wall is executive director of the Ultrasound Guidelines Council. Through the leadership of the USBBC, the establishment of the UGC in 2001 has led to stronger genetic prediction of carcass merit for the U.S. beef industry. “The UGC board has been committed to improving the accuracy of established technology as well as assessing the consistency of new digital ultrasound platforms” Wall said.



“The US Beef Breeds Council unites all U.S. beef breeds as a strong front against those in opposition of animal agriculture and the beef industry. All our members are affected in the same way. If we unite, we will be able to use all our strengths in multiple ways to protect the interest of all of our members who are engaged in the beef cattle seedstock business throughout the United States”, Anderson said.

Central Valley Ag earns BioZyme Advanced Master Dealer status

Central Valley Ag, O’Neill, Neb., has recently completed the necessary training to complete the BioZyme Master Dealer Training Program, chapters 2 through 4.

As an Advanced Master Dealer, Central Valley Ag had at least one of its employees complete multiple online training modules to further his or her education about the brands and product lines BioZyme offers. Additionally, they received training about how to further position and market the BioZyme products. The Master Dealers will be able to share expanded knowledge of the BioZyme family of brands with potential customers.

“We are excited to call this dealer a Master Dealer, knowing it excels in knowledge about the BioZyme family of brands, and it will be an excellent resource for all product needs and questions,” said Samantha Albers, BioZyme marketing brand administrator – dealers. “Central Valley Ag has taken the time to complete our vigorous training program and has committed to stocking our products. Feel confident that they are one of the most informed dealers that our company works with.”

Master Dealers will receive special designation on the online dealer locator, signage for their store and apparel that indicates their Master Dealer certification so customers can easily identify those who have gone the extra mile to provide excellent knowledge and service. For each chapter they complete, they receive additional recognition.

To learn more about BioZyme and its product lines or to locate a dealer in your area, go to http://www.biozymeinc.com .