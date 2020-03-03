USCA responds to Trump administration reopening US borders to Brazilian beef

WASHINGTON — In response to a recent announcement lifting the ban on the importation of Brazilian beef, United States Cattlemen’s Association President Brooke Miller issued the following statement,

“USCA is stunned by the recent decision to risk the health of our domestic cattle herd and jeopardize the safety of consumers by allowing the importation of fresh beef from Brazil. We sounded the alarm on Brazil’s appalling practices in 2017, after nearly 1.9 million pounds of Brazilian beef was rejected by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service due to ‘public health concerns, sanitary conditions, and animal health issues.

“We remain concerned with the beef product Brazil exports to our country and reject the finding that the country’s food safety and production standards are equivalent to the U.S. beef and cattle industry. We applaud those senators and congressmen that have issued letters to the USDA demanding an explanation for this disastrous move.

“We will be considering all options to put an immediate halt on Brazilian beef imports, to protect both the safety of our domestic herd and our consumers.”