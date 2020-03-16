USCA urges immediate action to address drop in cattle market due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON – The United States Cattlemen’s Association called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take immediate steps to address the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the U.S. cattle market.

USCA President Dr. Brooke Miller, M.D. issued the following statement:

“The actions that federal, state, and local government – along with private entities – are making to control the spread of the outbreak are the right decisions. We must continue to ‘flatten the curve’ to protect our loved ones at greater risk of contracting the virus.

“However, producers’ bottom lines are suffering due to the effect the outbreak has had on the cattle and beef industries. We must act expeditiously to return normalcy to the cattle marketplace. Fortunately, the USDA Commodity Credit Corporation can provide the needed programs and funding to address these rare and tumultuous incidents.

“We call on Secretary Sonny Perdue to work in an expedited manner to provide the needed programs and financial support. In addition, we ask for oversight of the cattle marketplace to prevent anti-competitive buying practices in the days and weeks ahead.

“USCA has created a special task force to address the market fallout as a result of the coronavirus. These are uneasy times, but cattle producers can rest assured that the industry will get through this. This is the second major market disruption and producers need to know that work is underway to ensure the future is both stable and profitable. We will overcome and continue to produce a healthy and abundant food supply; while simultaneously serving as stewards of the environment and ensuring a thriving rural and national economy.”