USDA accepting applications for Spain and Portugal trade mission

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for its first-ever agricultural trade mission to Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

With multiple ports of entry, including Lisbon and Valencia, the Iberian Peninsula is a major gateway to Europe for U.S. agricultural products. Spanish companies cover the Iberian Peninsula as a single market and products are frequently imported into Spain and transported to Portugal. To help U.S. exporters reach both markets, buyers from Spain and Portugal will be available onsite in Madrid to meet with the delegation.

“Spain and Portugal are strong U.S. partners, with shared democratic values and great economic opportunities. Our team looks forward to introducing U.S. exporters to the many business opportunities that exist in these two countries,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley. “Spanish and Portuguese importers, retailers, and consumers recognize and appreciate the quality, reliability, and sustainability of U.S. agricultural products.”

Thanks to strong distribution channels, both countries have the potential to increase imports of U.S. agricultural products including tree nuts, condiments and sauces, pulses, sunflower seeds, cat and dog food, and beer. Consumers in both countries are also increasingly interested in sustainably produced and packaged foods offered by U.S. exporters.

During the mission, participants will conduct business-to-business meetings with potential importers, receive in-depth market briefings, and participate in site visits and other networking opportunities.

The deadline to apply for the Spain-Portugal Trade Mission, is Sept. 15. Go to https://www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions/spain-and-portugal-november-2022 for more information and application instructions.