USDA accepting applications for trade mission to Japan



The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is accepting applications from exporters of U.S. farm and food products for a two-city trade mission to Japan, June 5-8. The trade mission offers U.S. agribusinesses the potential to increase or expand their sales to Japan, one of the United States’ top five agricultural export markets. U.S. exports of agricultural products to Japan exceeded $14.6 billion in 2022.

“As one of the largest economies in the world, Japan provides many exciting opportunities for the high-value agricultural and food products offered by U.S. exporters. Japanese consumers value the quality and convenience of U.S. products,” said FAS Administrator Daniel B. Whitley. “This trade mission will help many U.S. agribusinesses establish new business connections with their Japanese counterparts and further expand U.S. agricultural exports to this key Asian market.”

Trade mission participants will travel to Tokyo and Osaka, connecting with potential customers and learning first-hand from government and industry leaders about local market conditions. FAS staff in Japan will arrange meetings between U.S. businesses and potential buyers in the country. Participants will also visit local retail stores and food manufacturers to round out the program.

Japan is a high-value market that imports more consumer-oriented products than any other market in Asia and will pay a premium for high-quality products. Strong opportunities exist for U.S. exporters of meat and meat products, tree nuts, dairy products (cheeses), condiments and sauces, fresh vegetables, processed fruit, eggs and egg products, beer, distilled spirits, wine and consumer-oriented goods.

Applications are due by Feb. 27. Click here for more information and to apply .



