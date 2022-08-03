USDA accepts applications for East Africa trade mission

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced Tuesday it is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for a trade mission to Nairobi, Kenya, and Zanzibar, Tanzania, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

The mission will offer U.S. agribusinesses the chance to unlock new opportunities in East and Central Africa, where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.

FAS explained, “Kenya is the economic, financial and transport hub for East and Central Africa. While in Nairobi, trade mission delegates will meet potential customers from across Sub-Saharan Africa. They’ll then head to Zanzibar, in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Tanzania, which is a historic trading hub with a thriving tourism sector.”

The deadline to apply for the East Africa trade mission is Aug. 12. Information on how to apply is available on the FAS website at https://fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions/kenya-october-2022 .