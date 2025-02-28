USDA Ag Secretary Rollins to attend Commodity Classic in Denver

Rollins

Commodity Classic attendees will have a seat at the table to hear directly from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who will attend the convention being held in Denver this year. Secretary Rollins is scheduled to visit the Commodity Classic Main Stage on Sunday, March 2, 5 p.m. (MST) at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The 2025 show, entitled “Elevating Excellence in Agriculture,” runs March 2-4 and will also feature keynote speaker Jeff B. Evans in the esteemed General Session speaker lineup. Evans is a world-class mountaineer, guide and emergency medic whose global experiences have helped him master the skills of servant leadership, handling adversity, teamwork, communication and trust. The session will retain a longstanding crowd-pleaser and again include a panel discussion with leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic each year: Show owners American Soybean Association and National Corn Growers Association and hosts National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.



Originally from Glen Rose, Texas, Secretary Rollins was confirmed February 2025 to serve as the 33rd U.S. secretary of agriculture. Rollins grew up working summers on her family’s farm in Minnesota, raising livestock for 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She proudly served as a Texas State FFA Officer and worked for the National FFA Organization.



Secretary Rollins most recently served as the founder, president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute. Prior to that, she was the director of the Domestic Policy Council and assistant to the president for strategic initiatives in the last White House under President Donald Trump. In these roles, she helped lead the domestic policy agenda of the Trump administration, enacting the president’s vision and working on achievements aimed to help the American people.



The list of issues affecting agriculture and that are important to U.S. farmers remains long and varied. Attendees can expect to hear from Secretary Rollins and other Commodity Classic speakers on a range of topics that may include farm bill, pesticide regulations, biofuels, trade and tariffs, bioeconomy and more.



Education is a hallmark of Commodity Classic. In addition to the General Session, Commodity Classic offers Learning Center, What’s New and Early Riser education sessions, along with other opportunities for education and events at the Commodity Classic Main Stage. Commodity Classic features an extensive three-day trade show with over 430 exhibitors spanning 12 acres of show space, and importantly, the opportunity to network with thousands of America’s farmers and agriculture industry professionals.



Detailed information on all educational sessions and the full Commodity Classic schedule are available at commodityclassic.com . Attendees can register for all three days or choose one-day registration. Registration is also available on-site.