USDA: AI offers ‘exciting opportunities’ as Biden issues exec order

President Biden on Monday issued an executive order on artificial intelligence that focused mostly on regulation of AI by the Homeland Security, Commerce and Defense departments rather than Agriculture, but a USDA spokesperson told The Hagstrom Report in an email that the action offers “exciting opportunities for agriculture.”

The USDA spokesperson said, “Artificial Intelligence offers exciting opportunities for agriculture, especially as we look to innovation and technology to help address the pressing challenges we face today in the sector, such as strengthening resilience to climate change, increasing the efficiency of food production, tackling invasive pests, and more.”

“President Biden’s executive order will help ensure that USDA, like other agencies across the federal government, is using this emerging, important technology safely, securely, and equitably, while also delivering better results for the people who rely on its programs and services,” the spokesman said.

In his remarks at the White House, Biden noted that AI can help the National Weather Service predict weather events, although he focused mostly on safety and security issues that have alarmed many Americans.

“The executive order is about AI safety and security. Today, I am invoking what’s called the Defense Production Act that federal government uses in the most urgent of moments, like mobilizing the nation during — a nation in time of war or developing COVID vaccines during the pandemic.”

The order will require AI companies to report their activities to federal agencies.

Vice President Harris also noted that she will travel to the United Kingdom to represent the U.S. at the Global Summit on AI Safety.

“There, we will work with our allies and our partners to apply existing international rules and norms with a purpose to promote global order and stability — and, where necessary, to build support for additional rules and norms that meet this moment,” Harris said.