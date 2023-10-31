USDA: AI offers ‘exciting opportunities’ as Biden issues exec order
|President Biden on Monday issued an executive order on artificial intelligence that focused mostly on regulation of AI by the Homeland Security, Commerce and Defense departments rather than Agriculture, but a USDA spokesperson told The Hagstrom Report in an email that the action offers “exciting opportunities for agriculture.”
The USDA spokesperson said, “Artificial Intelligence offers exciting opportunities for agriculture, especially as we look to innovation and technology to help address the pressing challenges we face today in the sector, such as strengthening resilience to climate change, increasing the efficiency of food production, tackling invasive pests, and more.”
“President Biden’s executive order will help ensure that USDA, like other agencies across the federal government, is using this emerging, important technology safely, securely, and equitably, while also delivering better results for the people who rely on its programs and services,” the spokesman said.
In his remarks at the White House, Biden noted that AI can help the National Weather Service predict weather events, although he focused mostly on safety and security issues that have alarmed many Americans.
“The executive order is about AI safety and security. Today, I am invoking what’s called the Defense Production Act that federal government uses in the most urgent of moments, like mobilizing the nation during — a nation in time of war or developing COVID vaccines during the pandemic.”
The order will require AI companies to report their activities to federal agencies.
Vice President Harris also noted that she will travel to the United Kingdom to represent the U.S. at the Global Summit on AI Safety.
“There, we will work with our allies and our partners to apply existing international rules and norms with a purpose to promote global order and stability — and, where necessary, to build support for additional rules and norms that meet this moment,” Harris said.
|Barry Lynn, executive director of the Open Markets Institute, an organization that has been active on antitrust issues including in agriculture, said in a statement, “Today’s White House Executive Order on AI is enormously important. It makes bluntly clear the variety and depth of the potential harms — to the health of individuals, the strength of our democracy and national security, and to the vibrancy of our economy.”
“It also demonstrates that our government already has vast existing authority to address many of the most pressing threats,” Lynn said.
“Yes, new law will help. But the EO shows how well previous generations of lawmakers equipped the U.S. government to ensure that new technologies work for all Americans, not just the few.
“But we also must recognize that today’s EO is just a first step. Here at the Open Markets Institute, we look forward to working with the White House, enforcement agencies, and Congress to sharpen the focus on the dangers of first-degree discrimination in the delivery of essential information, news, and services.
“To truly protect our society against the dangers of AI, we must enforce existing laws that require monopoly gatekeeper corporations to treat every individual and company that depends on their services the same.”
|Claire Kelloway, Open Markets’ Fair Food and Agriculture Program manager, said in a email to The Hagstrom Report late Monday, “The problem is not that companies are using artificial intelligence to improve services for farmers. We’re concerned about the ways that lax privacy and antitrust laws permit a handful of powerful agribusiness corporations to consolidate control over large swaths of valuable farm data that these digital tools run on.”
“There’s a clear conflict of interest when the same company sells farmers data-driven planting recommendations as well as their seeds or agrichemicals,” Kelloway said.
“Farmers deserve control over their information and more options for data-driven advice, including robust public research programs. The executive order recognizes the importance of privacy, particularly in federal research, as well as the need for a fair AI ecosystem. Of course, a lot of details still need to be sorted out.”
Open Markets said it will publish a report “on how we can ensure AI works for all of us” and will hold an event on Nov. 15 to bring policymakers, technologists, and activists from the United States and the European Union “to discuss the promise and threats of large-scale AI and how we can address them.”
