USDA and USTR finalize access for US pork exports to Argentina

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today announced the government of Argentina has finalized technical requirements that will allow U.S. pork to be imported into Argentina for the first time since 1992.

Since the White House announced an agreement with Argentina last August, technical staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have been working with Argentina's Ministry of Agro-Industry on new terms for market access that are practical, science-based and consistent with relevant international animal health standards. The finalization of these technical requirements means that U.S. exports of pork and natural swine casings can now resume.

"This breakthrough is the result of efforts by this administration to help America's farmers and ranchers reach new markets and ensure fair trade practices by our international partners," Perdue said. "Once the people of Argentina get a taste of American pork products after all this time, we're sure they'll want more of it. This is a great day for our agriculture community and an example of how the Trump Administration is committed to supporting our producers by opening new markets for their products."

"I welcome Argentina's decision to allow imports of U.S. pork products and the economic opportunity it will afford to U.S. pork producers," said Lighthizer. "This effort demonstrates the Trump Administration's continued commitment to address foreign trade barriers to American agriculture exports."

The U.S. is the world's top pork exporter, with global sales totaling $6.5 billion last year. Argentina is a potential $10-million-per-year market for America's pork producers, with significant growth opportunities possible in subsequent years.

More details on Argentina's export requirements are available from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Export Library at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/international-affairs/exporting-products/export-library-requirements-by-country/Argentina.