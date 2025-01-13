USDA announces 15 states join H5N1 milk testing strategy

The Agriculture Department announced last week that 15 more states have joined its National Milk Testing Strategy for H5N1, the avian influenza.

The additional 15 states brings the total number of states to 28, which represent nearly 65% of the nation’s milk production, USDA said.

The 15 states enrolling in the strategy are: Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

“Across the country, a strong network of public and private veterinarians, as well as state and local agriculture and health officials, have been working hand-in-hand with USDA to make the National Milk Testing Strategy as robust a weapon as possible in our fight against H5N1, and to ensure farmers have the information and tools they need to protect their businesses, their families, their workers, and ultimately their communities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“USDA remains fully committed to working with farmers and our public health partners to evolve our strategy based on our latest findings so we can keep people and animals safe from this virus.”