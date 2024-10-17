USDA announces $18M in farmworker housing grants

Agriculture Department Rural Housing Administrator Joaquin Altoro on Wednesday announced more than $18 million in grants and loans under the Off-Farm Labor Housing program to support improvements to approximately 500 homes for farmworkers in five states.

“The Biden-Harris administration is making historic investments to ensure everyone has a place they can feel proud to call home. This includes farmworkers and their families,” Altoro said in Center, Colo., where the San Luis Valley Farmworker Housing Corp. is receiving nearly $2 million in loan and grant funds to make improvements at 72 homes at the Tierra Nueva Dormitory Center.

Altoro added, “The funding we’re awarding today will provide safe, modern homes for those who work every day to feed our families, and it will create jobs for the tradesmen and women who work hard to build these homes.”

The projects being funded are in California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon and Washington.