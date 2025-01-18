USDA announces 2 prominent speakers for the 2025 Agricultural Outlook Forum

The United States Department of Agriculture announces the addition of two prominent speakers to the agenda for the 101st Agricultural Outlook Forum, “Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges, Today,” scheduled for Feb. 27-28, 2025.

Jeff Schmid, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, will address the forum with a plenary speech on the morning of Feb. 27. His remarks will focus on his outlook for the macroeconomy and monetary policy based on his perspective as the Federal Reserve’s leader for the Tenth District, a region that covers much of the central United States and includes a significant agricultural footprint.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will be the dinner speaker on the evening of Feb. 27, where he will discuss his vision for making Nebraska a frontrunner in building a biobased economy while promoting practices that maximize the productivity of the state’s agricultural resources.

The forum will bring together leaders from government, industry, and academia to discuss the wide range of issues facing agriculture and opportunities to improve the well-being of farmers, businesses, consumers and the environment.

The 2025 forum program will also feature a presentation on the 2025 outlook for the U.S. agricultural economy and trade by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer, along with a plenary panel of distinguished guest speakers and over 30 breakout sessions organized by USDA agencies. Topics will include commodity and food price forecasts, farm income, global agricultural trade, climate change mitigation strategies, and advancements in biotechnology. The event will also feature exhibit booths by various USDA agencies, providing attendees with information on key programs and recent USDA-funded innovations.

The forum will be held in person at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Va., and all sessions will be livestreamed on a virtual platform.

For more information about the forum program and to register to attend, visit Agricultural Outlook Forum | USDA at https://tinyurl.com/h4admmxu .