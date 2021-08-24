USDA announces $26 million in higher-blend renewable fuels grants

The Agriculture Department announced last week that it would make $26 million in grants to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons a year in 23 states.

USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“Investments like these increase opportunities for American consumers to make climate-smart decisions and move the country closer to President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson.

“By expanding the availability of higher-blend biofuels, we’re giving consumers more environmentally friendly fuel choices when they fill up at the pump and stimulating an important market for U.S. farmers and ranchers.”

The grants will go to California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “The grants announced by USDA today will help facilitate the continued expansion of lower-carbon, lower-cost fuel blends like E15 and E85. RFA is proud to have assisted many of these retailers and marketers in identifying their equipment needs and preparing their grant applications. We look forward to continuing to work with these innovative retailers as their projects enter the next phase.”

The National Biodiesel Board noted that funding for 12 projects from California to Connecticut will support nearly 771 million gallons of biodiesel per year. NBB said the combined projects will reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by more than 7.2 million metric tons each year at a cost of less than $2.25 per ton.