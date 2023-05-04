USDA announces $400M for regional business centers, $420M to states

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday that USDA will put $400 million into 12 new USDA Regional Food Business Centers “that will provide national coverage coordination, technical assistance, and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers, and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state, and local resources, thereby closing the gaps to success.”

In addition, Vilsack said USDA will enter agreements to send $420 million to state and territorial departments of agriculture to create the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) to fund innovative projects in processing and distribution capacity to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will manage both programs.

Vilsack made the announcements in a telephone news conference hosted by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “This is about giving Ohio farmers more tools and support to sell their products, including in their own communities,” Brown said. “This new center will be run by Ohioans, for Ohioans. It’s recognizing that Ohio communities know best what they need. And it’s about opportunity in all the places that are too often overlooked in Washington and exploited by corporate America.”

Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, a southwestern Ohio organization selected to lead the regional business center effort in Appalachia, said during the news conference that one of the most exciting aspects of the program will be “regranting” to individual farms.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to transforming our food system to one that offers new market opportunities to small and mid-sized farming operations through a strengthened local and regional food system,” Vilsack said in a news release. “The Regional Food Business Centers, along with investments through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, will create new and expanded local market opportunities which will improve farm income, create good-paying jobs and build greater resilience in our overall food system.”