USDA announces $400M for regional business centers, $420M to states
|Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday that USDA will put $400 million into 12 new USDA Regional Food Business Centers “that will provide national coverage coordination, technical assistance, and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers, and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state, and local resources, thereby closing the gaps to success.”
In addition, Vilsack said USDA will enter agreements to send $420 million to state and territorial departments of agriculture to create the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) to fund innovative projects in processing and distribution capacity to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems.
USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will manage both programs.
Vilsack made the announcements in a telephone news conference hosted by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “This is about giving Ohio farmers more tools and support to sell their products, including in their own communities,” Brown said. “This new center will be run by Ohioans, for Ohioans. It’s recognizing that Ohio communities know best what they need. And it’s about opportunity in all the places that are too often overlooked in Washington and exploited by corporate America.”
Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, a southwestern Ohio organization selected to lead the regional business center effort in Appalachia, said during the news conference that one of the most exciting aspects of the program will be “regranting” to individual farms.
“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to transforming our food system to one that offers new market opportunities to small and mid-sized farming operations through a strengthened local and regional food system,” Vilsack said in a news release. “The Regional Food Business Centers, along with investments through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, will create new and expanded local market opportunities which will improve farm income, create good-paying jobs and build greater resilience in our overall food system.”
|“USDA recognizes that local and regional food systems are essential to the overall food supply chain, and the new Regional Food Business Centers are the cornerstone of our efforts to support them,” said Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The resources and diverse knowledge offered through the centers will make the opportunities available through dozens of USDA programs more accessible to small and mid-sized producers and food and farm businesses. The centers’ technical assistance coupled with the additional funding for processing capacity and infrastructure improvements through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program is bringing us many steps closer to reaching the goals of the Food System Transformation framework.”
USDA has divided the country into 11 regions plus a separate tribal business center.
The USDA Regional Food Business Centers and the lead organizations to receive the money are as follows:
▪ Appalachia USDA Regional Food Business Center, Rural Action Inc.
▪ Delta USDA Regional Food Business Center, Mississippi Delta Council for Farmworker Opportunities
▪ Great Lakes Midwest USDA Regional Food Business Center, Michigan State University
▪ Heartland USDA Regional Food Business Center, University of Nebraska
▪ National Intertribal Food Business Center, Intertribal Agriculture Council
▪ Island and Remote Areas USDA Regional Food Business Center, Hawaii Good Food Alliance
▪ North Central USDA Regional Food Business Center, Region Five Development Commission
▪ Northeast USDA Regional Food Business Center, NASDA Foundation
▪ Northwest and Rocky Mountain USDA Regional Food Business Center, Colorado State University
▪ Rio Grande Colonias USDA Regional Food Business Center, Texas A&M AgriLife
▪ Southeast USDA Regional Food Business Center, Georgia Minority Outreach Network
▪ Southwest USDA Regional Food Business Center, University of California
|Chris Jones, senior director of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation, noted in a news release that USDA picked the NASDA Foundation to establish the USDA Northeast Regional Food Business Center, which will work in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
“The NASDA Foundation is thrilled to bring together state departments of agriculture in the Northeast and public-private partners Buffalo Go Green and Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement to build the USDA Northeast Regional Food Business Center. Collaborative partnerships and aligned efforts will enable a more resilient food system and focused support for local communities in the Northeast,” Jones said.
Tim Fink, policy director for the American Farmland Trust, noted that AFT, in partnership with the Agricultural Viability Alliance, had urged USDA to establish dedicated funding for one-to-one business technical assistance.
“Today’s announcement comes at a critical time — not only for farmers and the local food systems they underpin, but as Congress works to increase the resilience of our food supply in the next farm bill,” Fink said in a news release. “The establishment of regional food business centers throughout the country will help ensure farmers and food businesses receive the business technical assistance and infrastructure investments they need to stay viable and feed their communities in a challenging environment.”
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said in a news release, “This is the kind of capacity and investment that we need to make meaningful improvements in our food system. Providing local and regional access to processing and distribution is one avenue to fight back against the rampant consolidation in the agriculture and food sector. Providing support for farmers and ranchers to market their products in their own communities and keep those resources locally is a win for everyone.”
