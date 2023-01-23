USDA announces $72.9 million in special crop block grants

The Agriculture Department on Saturday announced the availability of $72.9 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to fund innovative projects designed to support the expanding specialty crop sector and explore new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is accepting applications for the grant program until May 1, 2023.

Through the SCBGP, AMS will issue noncompetitive grants to state departments of agriculture or equivalent in the 50 states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education and research.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). SCBGP funds are allocated to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value. SCBGP is funded through the 2018 farm bill.

“This continued funding for specialty crop block grants will help states and territories pinpoint local needs of their specialty crop sectors and support producers which will in turn increase the availability of specialty crops throughout the nation,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Undersecretary Jenny Lester Moffitt.

“Since 2006 when the program began, USDA has invested more than $1 billion through these block grants to fund nearly 12,000 projects that increased the long-term competitiveness of the specialty crop industry and created new and better markets for specialty crop producers selling both in the U.S. and abroad.”

AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers, and/or underserved communities. Interested applicants should apply directly through their state departments of agriculture.