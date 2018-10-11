USDA announces American Lamb Board appointments

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of four members to serve on the American Lamb Board.

Newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Tom Colyer, Hubbardston, Mass. – Producer (101-500 head); Gwendolyn Kitzan, Nisland, S.D. – Producer (>500 head); Rob Rule, Hawarden, Iowa – Feeder (>5,000 head); Bradley Anderson, Ault, Colo. – First Handler

"The American Lamb Board works to help increase domestic and international demand for American lamb and improve the industry's sustainability," Perdue said. "I appreciate the expertise and time of these individuals who have agreed to guide the board and help their industry thrive."

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually, one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually. More information about the board is available on the American Lamb Board page of the Agricultural Marketing Service's website and on the American Lamb Board website, lambresourcecenter.com.