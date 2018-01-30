USDA announces American Lamb Board appointments

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of five members to serve on the American Lamb Board. The members appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Sally J. Scholle, producer, Littlestown, Pa.

David Quam, producer, San Angelo, Texas

Peter J. Camino, feeder, Buffalo, Wyo.

Elizabeth A.W. dressler, first handler, Parker, Colo.

Greg Deakin, seedstock producer, Cuba, Ill.

"These appointees represent a cross section of the lamb industry with great experience in the industry and I know they will help us better meet the needs of our American farmers, ranchers, and producers," said Perdue.

The American Lamb Board is composed of 13 members including six U.S. producers, three feeders, three first handlers, and one seedstock producer. The board is authorized by the Commodity Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 1996. Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.

A list of board members is available on the AMS American Lamb Board webpage at https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/research-promotion/lamb. More information can also be found on the American Lamb Board's website at http://lambresourcecenter.com/.