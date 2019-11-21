USDA announces appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 40 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Thirty-nine members will serve three-year terms and one appointee will serve the remaining one-year portion of a vacant position.
William Aubrey Blackmon, Houston, Ark.
Jody Rogers, Yuma, Colo.
Dwain Johnson, Archer, Fla.
Trish Dowton, Ellis, Idaho
Justin Rahn, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Norman D. Voyles Jr., Martinsville, Ind.
Ross Havens, Wiota, Iowa
Jenni Peters, Bellevue, Iowa
Byron Lehman, Newton, Kan.
Amy Langvardt, Alta Vista, Kan.
Shane Wiseman, Winchester, Ky.
Jeri L. Hanson, Comfrey, Minn.
Tammy Bartholomew, Archie, Mo.
Bill McLaren, Pacific, Mo.
Lynda Joyce Grande, Columbus, Mont.
Torri Ortiz Lienemann, Princeton, Neb.
Herbert B. Rhodes, Omaha, Neb.
Rich Brown, Maryland, N.Y.
Mary J. Graner, Huff, N.D.
Kathryn Sautter, Tiro, Ohio
Jean Lam, Pauls Valley, Okla.
Jason Hitch, Guymon, Okla.
Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Okla. (1-year term)
Katharine Jackson, Myrtle Creek, Ore.
Diane M. Hoover, Lebanon, Pa.
Cory Eich, Canova, S.D.
Celeste D. Blackburn, Jefferson City, Tenn.
Claudia Scott Wright, Richmond, Texas
Seth A. Denbow, Weatherford, Texas
Anne Ilse Anderson, Austin, Texas
Debbie Gill, College Station, Texas
Brian Malaer, Harwood, Texas
William H. McDonald, Blacksburg, Va.
Daphne R. Holterman, Watertown, Wis.
Marty Stingley, Ellensburg, Wash., Northwest Unit
Bill Lipscomb, Prattville, Ala., Southeast Unit
Danny C. Bentley, Thomaston, Ga., Southeast Unit
Mike Echeverria, Bakersfield, Calif., Southwest Unit
Cathy Jauch, Plymouth, Calif., Southwest Unit
Dana Ehrlich, Newton, Mass., Importer
More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website, http://www.beefboard.org.