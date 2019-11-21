USDA announces appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 40 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Thirty-nine members will serve three-year terms and one appointee will serve the remaining one-year portion of a vacant position.

William Aubrey Blackmon, Houston, Ark.

Jody Rogers, Yuma, Colo.

Dwain Johnson, Archer, Fla.

Trish Dowton, Ellis, Idaho

Justin Rahn, Mount Carroll, Ill.

Norman D. Voyles Jr., Martinsville, Ind.

Ross Havens, Wiota, Iowa

Jenni Peters, Bellevue, Iowa

Byron Lehman, Newton, Kan.

Amy Langvardt, Alta Vista, Kan.

Shane Wiseman, Winchester, Ky.

Jeri L. Hanson, Comfrey, Minn.

Tammy Bartholomew, Archie, Mo.

Bill McLaren, Pacific, Mo.

Lynda Joyce Grande, Columbus, Mont.

Torri Ortiz Lienemann, Princeton, Neb.

Herbert B. Rhodes, Omaha, Neb.

Rich Brown, Maryland, N.Y.

Mary J. Graner, Huff, N.D.

Kathryn Sautter, Tiro, Ohio

Jean Lam, Pauls Valley, Okla.

Jason Hitch, Guymon, Okla.

Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Okla. (1-year term)

Katharine Jackson, Myrtle Creek, Ore.

Diane M. Hoover, Lebanon, Pa.

Cory Eich, Canova, S.D.

Celeste D. Blackburn, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Claudia Scott Wright, Richmond, Texas

Seth A. Denbow, Weatherford, Texas

Anne Ilse Anderson, Austin, Texas

Debbie Gill, College Station, Texas

Brian Malaer, Harwood, Texas

William H. McDonald, Blacksburg, Va.

Daphne R. Holterman, Watertown, Wis.

Marty Stingley, Ellensburg, Wash., Northwest Unit

Bill Lipscomb, Prattville, Ala., Southeast Unit

Danny C. Bentley, Thomaston, Ga., Southeast Unit

Mike Echeverria, Bakersfield, Calif., Southwest Unit

Cathy Jauch, Plymouth, Calif., Southwest Unit

Dana Ehrlich, Newton, Mass., Importer

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website, http://www.beefboard.org.