USDA announces bird flu agreement with South Korea

The Agriculture Department today announced an agreement with the government of South Korea that the department said significantly reduces negative impacts on trade should another detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) occur in the United States. The agreement will allow for trade restrictions at the state level instead of the country level during any future HPAI detections.

The agreement will prevent a repeat of trade actions taken in 2015 when all U.S. poultry, poultry products and eggs were banned from South Korea as a result of a detection of HPAI, USDA said.

"Limiting trade restrictions during future HPAI detections to only those states with positive detections will help keep trade flowing," said USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach. "The new science-based agreement will allow unaffected U.S. producers to keep poultry, poultry products and eggs going to South Korea."

In 2014, the last full year without any HPAI-related trade restrictions in place, South Korea purchased $122 million in U.S. poultry and products, including eggs, making it the U.S.' 10th-largest market, USDA said.

South Korea's imports from all sources were nearly $426 million in 2017, but only $46 million came from the U.S. In August 2017, South Korea lifted its most recent HPAI-related ban on imports of U.S. poultry, poultry products and fresh eggs, imposed in response to an HPAI outbreak in March 2017.