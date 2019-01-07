USDA announces Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board appointments
January 7, 2019
WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 35 members to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. Producers and importers newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:
Mary Jo Rideout, Red Rock, Ariz.
Hugh Sanburg, Eckert, Colo.
Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, Iowa
David C. Bruene, Kelley, Iowa
Randall W. Debler, Alma, Kan.
DJ Edwards, Hamilton, Kan.
Amelia Kent, Slaughter, La.
Ken Blight, Albion, Mich.
Penny Zimmerman, Foley, Minn.
Larry Jefcoat, SoSo, Miss.
David B. Hutsell, Hartville, Mo.
Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Neb.
David W. Hamilton, Thedford, Neb.
Robert Crabb Jr., Siler City, N.C.
Bill King, Moriarty, N.M.
Angie Meyer, Okarche, Okla.
Vaughn Thorstenson, S.D.
Eric Sumption, Frederick, S.D.
Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon, Tenn.
Ernie A. Morales, Devine, Texas
Bilynn Johnson, Happy, Texas
Charlie Price, Oakwood, Texas
Don Smith, Sulphur Springs, Texas
Wallace Schulthess, Woodruff, Utah
Bob Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wis.
Terry Quam, Lodi, Wis.
Irvin J. Petsch, Wyo.
Jack Parent, Swanton, Vt., Northeast Unit
C.W. Senn Jr., York, S.C., Southeast Unit
Rocky Pinheiro, Glenn, Calif., Southwest Unit
Melvin Medeiros, Laton, Calif., Southwest Unit
Ruby L. Uhart, Wells, Nev., Southwest Unit
Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colo., Importer
Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Ill., Importer
Fred A. Sorbello, Mullica Hill, N.J., Importer
The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and has 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products. The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985.
More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen's Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board's website, http://www.beefboard.org.