USDA announces Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board appointments

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 35 members to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. Producers and importers newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Mary Jo Rideout, Red Rock, Ariz.

Hugh Sanburg, Eckert, Colo.

Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, Iowa

David C. Bruene, Kelley, Iowa

Randall W. Debler, Alma, Kan.

DJ Edwards, Hamilton, Kan.

Amelia Kent, Slaughter, La.

Ken Blight, Albion, Mich.

Penny Zimmerman, Foley, Minn.

Larry Jefcoat, SoSo, Miss.

David B. Hutsell, Hartville, Mo.

Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Neb.

David W. Hamilton, Thedford, Neb.

Robert Crabb Jr., Siler City, N.C.

Bill King, Moriarty, N.M.

Angie Meyer, Okarche, Okla.

Vaughn Thorstenson, S.D.

Eric Sumption, Frederick, S.D.

Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon, Tenn.

Ernie A. Morales, Devine, Texas

Bilynn Johnson, Happy, Texas

Charlie Price, Oakwood, Texas

Don Smith, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Wallace Schulthess, Woodruff, Utah

Bob Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wis.

Terry Quam, Lodi, Wis.

Irvin J. Petsch, Wyo.

Jack Parent, Swanton, Vt., Northeast Unit

C.W. Senn Jr., York, S.C., Southeast Unit

Rocky Pinheiro, Glenn, Calif., Southwest Unit

Melvin Medeiros, Laton, Calif., Southwest Unit

Ruby L. Uhart, Wells, Nev., Southwest Unit

Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colo., Importer

Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Ill., Importer

Fred A. Sorbello, Mullica Hill, N.J., Importer

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and has 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products. The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985.

More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen's Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board's website, http://www.beefboard.org.