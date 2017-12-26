USDA announces Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board appointments

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of 27 members to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. Twenty-five of the appointees will serve three-year terms. Two appointees will serve the remaining one-year portion of vacant positions.

Bruce T. Jackson, Lockesburg, Ark.

J. Kent Bamford, Haxton, Colo.

Cliff W. Coddington, Bradenton, Fla.

Jared Brackett, Filer, Idaho

Phil Perry, Oskaloosa, Kan.

Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kan.

Ryan Miller, Bardstown, Ky.

Leon James, Hurdland, Mo.

Turk Stovall, Billings, Mont.

Katie Cooper, Willow Creek, Mont.

Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Neb.

Jim Eschliman, Ericson, Neb.

Raymond Erbele, Streeter, N.D.

Blayne Arthur, Stillwater, Okla.

Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Okla.

Dick McElhaney, Hookstown, Pa.

Bill Slovek, Philip, S.D.

Jackie White Means, Van Horn, Texas

Jason Peeler, Floresville, Texas

Michael Wayne White, Vernon, Texas

Sean P. Jones, Massey, Md., Mid-Atlantic Unit

Rob Von Der Lieth, Copperopolis, Calif., Southwest Unit

Laurie Bryant, Burke, Va., Importer

Rob Williams, Chase, Md., Importer

Jeffrey Isenmann, Rochester Hills, Mich., Importer

Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Ill., Importer (1-year term)

Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colo., Importer (1-year term)

"The Cattlemen's Beef Board works to build demand for beef by helping to maintain and expand markets through their research, promotion and information sharing efforts," Perdue said. "Their work represents all segments of the beef industry and I know that the agricultural sector will be well-served by them."

The Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board is composed of 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products. The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.

A list of board members is available on the AMS Cattlemen's Beef Board webpage. More information can also be found on the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board's website.