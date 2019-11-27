USDA announces change to coarse grains crop insurance

The Agriculture Department’s Risk Management Agency today announced changes to crop insurance for coarse grains in 2020 that will allow producers more flexibility to choose enterprise units (EU) or optional units (OU) by Following Another Crop (FAC) or Not Following Another Crop (NFAC) cropping practice in select grain sorghum and soybean counties.

“We continually listen to producers and other stakeholders in developing our crop insurance policies, and we make adjustments to these policies when necessary,” said RMA Administrator Martin Barbre. “With these changes, we believe grain sorghum and soybean producers will have more flexibility.”

More than 75 million acres of grain sorghum and soybeans worth a total of more than $25 billion (liabilities) are covered by crop insurance in 48 states, USDA noted.

Changes are further described in a final rule, now available on the Federal Register. Interested parties are invited to comment on the rule for 60 days.