USDA announces continued progress on implementation of China Phase One Agreement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced today that China has continued its progress in implementing the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement and has taken several additional actions to realize its agriculture-related commitments. The agreement entered into force on Feb. 14, 2020, and the actions announced today build upon the measures announced on Feb. 25. The most recent actions include:

Signing a protocol that allows the importation of fresh California nectarines (USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will share details once they are finalized);

Conditionally lifting a ban on imports of beef and beef products from animals over 30 months of age (Lifting Restriction on U.S. Beef 30 Months and Over Announcement), subject to other relevant import requirements;

Updating lists of facilities approved for exporting dairy, infant formula, seafood, and fish oil and fish meal.

In addition, China’s new tariff exclusion process went into effect on March 2 and importers can now apply for exclusions from retaliatory tariffs (Tariff Exclusion Process Announcement). USDA has published a translation and analysis of China’s guidance for participating in this latest round of exclusions (USDA Report on China’s New Round of Tariff Exclusions). On Feb. 28, China announced new exclusions of U.S. hardwood products; these exclusions were issued under the previous exclusion process (USDA Report on Tariff Exclusions for U.S. Hardwood Products). USDA will continue to closely monitor China’s implementation of the agreement.

“These implementation measures are promising steps showing that China is taking steps to fulfill their purchase commitments,” Secretary Perdue said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this agreement will produce positive gains for the entire economy, especially our agriculture sector. We look forward to China continuing to achieve their commitments in future months.”