USDA announces crop reports to be suspended

The Agriculture Department announced today that due to the lapse in federal funding for the department, work on National Agricultural Statistics Service and Office of the Chief Economist — World Agricultural Outlook Board reports has been suspended since Dec. 22, and remains suspended.

"Given the lead time required for the analysis and compilation of Crop Production, Crop Production-Annual, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, Grain Stocks, Rice Stocks, Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings, and Cotton Ginnings reports, those reports will not be released on Jan. 11, 2019 as originally scheduled even if funding is restored before that date. The date of all NASS and OCE-WAOB releases will be determined and made public once funding has been restored."

Chuck Abbott, a veteran commodities reporter, said in a Food and Environment Reporting Network post today, "If the shutdown drags on, USDA officials will have to decide whether to issue back-to-back versions of the Crop Production and WASDE reports or combine them. In 2013, a 17-day government shutdown in October forced the USDA to cancel a crop report for the first time in 147 years. The September 2001 crop and WASDE reports were postponed by two days because of the Sept. 11 terror attacks."