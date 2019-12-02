USDA announces fellowships to develop the next generation of agriculture

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement today announced fellowship opportunities to connect USDA resources with faculty and staff at Hispanic Serving Institutions, 1994 Tribal Colleges and Universities, and 1890 Land-Grant Universities.

“We are excited to build upon the more than 20 years of success of the E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program to offer additional opportunities to empower faculty and staff from our partner institutions to holistically develop the next generation of agriculture,” said OPPE Director Mike Beatty.

The purpose of these fellowships is to connect participants to USDA and other federal resources while focusing on student development. Fellows will receive access to long-term collaboration opportunities, and then share what they learned with students and colleagues at their home institutions.

The E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program is designed for faculty or staff at a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) or Hispanic-Serving School District. HSIs are accredited colleges and universities with at least 25 percent Hispanic student enrollment. Currently, there are more than 500 HSIs in 21 states and Puerto Rico, serving more than 2 million students. See the 2020 the E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program application (PDF, 1.2 MB) for details.

The Terra Preta do Indio Tribal Fellowship is designed for faculty and staff from 1994 Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) and Secondary Education Superintendents, Principals, Agricultural and/or District Level Teachers working for Bureau of Indian Education designated high schools. See the Terra Preta do Indio Tribal Fellowship application (PDF, 257 KB) for details.

The Booker T. Washington Fellowship is aimed at faculty and staff at an accredited 1890 Land-Grant University and Secondary Education Superintendents, Principals, Agricultural and/or District Level Teachers working for an 1890 Land-Grant University feeder high school. See the 2020 Booker T. Washington Fellowship application (PDF, 349 KB) for details.

Each program offers opportunities for Education Fellows and Science Fellows. Education Fellows participate in a week-long program in Washington, D.C. scheduled to start June 15 and end on June 19, 2020. Science Fellows participate in a two-week program, consisting of one week in Washington, D.C., and a second week at a USDA research location, ending on June 26, 2020.

The application deadline for all fellowship opportunities is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020.