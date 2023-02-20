USDA announces general CRP signup for 2023

Vilsack

Vilsack-RFP-120522

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that agricultural producers and private landowners can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General signup from Feb. 27 through April 7.

Signed into law in 1985, CRP allows farmers and landowners to idle marginally productive cropland and receive a government rental payment.

“The Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the United States, offering a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners,” Vilsack said.

“CRP has and continues to be a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and support wildlife habitat. Under this administration, we have made several updates to the program to increase producer interest and enrollment, strengthen the climate benefits of the program and help ensure underserved producers can find a pathway to entry into CRP.”

There are 23 million acres enrolled in CRP, with 1.9 million set to expire this year. USDA’s Farm Service Agency is aiming to reach the 27-million-acre cap statutorily set for fiscal year 2023.

Landowners and producers interested in CRP should contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or to apply for the program before their deadlines.

Producers with expiring CRP acres can use the Transition Incentives Program, which incentivizes producers who sell or enter a long-term lease with a beginning, veteran, or socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher who plans to sustainably farm or ranch the land.