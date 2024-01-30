USDA announces grants for specialty crops

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week two USDA grant programs designed to support the U.S. specialty crops industry.

The launch of the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative will provide $65 million for projects that will help the specialty crop sector increase global exports and expand to new markets, USDA said.

Additionally, $72.9 million in grant funding is available to support the specialty crops industry through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which will fund innovative projects designed to bolster the competitiveness of the expanding specialty crop sector.

Specialty crop exports totaled $24.6 billion in FY2023, representing 13.8% of total U.S. agricultural exports.

“Specialty crop producers feed our nation and the world with nutritious fruits, nuts, and vegetables and supply our communities with horticulture products,” Vilsack said.

“Yet, they have unique challenges and opportunities to compete in the domestic market and a vast array of barriers that prevent their world-class products from entering foreign markets.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is making these significant investments to maintain, open, and grow markets and reduce and eliminate trade barriers for U.S. specialty crop producers, which in turn will support rural communities, enhance our competitive edge, and help establish lifelong consumers for U.S. food and agricultural products across the world,” Vilsack said.

ASCE is funded through a set aside from USDA’s new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, a foreign market development and food security initiative announced in October 2023 with funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury.